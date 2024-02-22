Dad's death to bring out a version of Sting in AEW that hasn't been seen in a long time, says WWE legend

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Sting cut a backstage promo and disclosed that his father recently passed away. WWE legend Bully Ray feels that The Icon's father's death will change the AEW star, and fans may get to see a different version of him.

On the Wednesday night show, The Icon featured in an intense segment where he mentioned being hurt after losing his dad, who was his hero. Feeding off of the emotions, he vowed to retaliate against The Young Bucks after they laid hands on his sons a few weeks back.

On the latest episode of the Busted Open Podcast, WWE legend Bully Ray mentioned that he felt something change inside the 64-year-old star after his father's passing.

Ray felt that the 6 ft 2 in wrestler had gotten more intense and was fueled by the tragic development ahead of his last match at Revolution 2024:

“I don’t think Sting blinked in his promo. He looked right down the barrel of that camera, and you can tell in his promo and in his tone how much his father‘s death is playing on him right now. How much his dad meant to him. I think you’re going to get a version of Sting at this pay-per-view [Revolution] that you haven’t seen in a long time. And it’s going to be fueled by the passing of his dad. It’s going to be fueled by what The [Young] Bucks did to his sons.” [8:57 - 9:49]

Bully Ray sends condolences to Sting

During the same chat, Bully Ray sent his condolences to The Vigilante and his family on the loss of the AEW star's father:

“The seriousness that he brought to the table, the passing away of his dad, my condolences to Sting and his entire family on the passing away of his dad a week ago.”

Bully Ray liked the promo and called it one of the best The Icon has delivered in his entire pro wrestling career. He said watching the segment made him fear the WWE Hall of Famer, and The Young Bucks should be afraid of him, too.

What do you have to say about The Icon's Dynamite promo? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit Busted Open and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

