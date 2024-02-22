WWE Legend reacts to the AEW star's emotional message: "My condolences to Sting"

Sting shared an emotional message on Dynamite. WWE legend Bully Ray reacted to the touching segment in a recent podcast interview and sent his condolences to The WCW legend.

On the latest episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite, The Vigilante shared heartbreaking news with wrestling fans during his promo with his tag team partner, Darby Allin. He disclosed that his father - who was his hero - passed away a week ago. Emotions were running high, and he promised to annihilate The Young Bucks at Revolution for putting their hands on his son a few weeks back.

Bully Ray was quite impressed with the promo and stated that it was the best promo The Icon had ever had. On the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast, he sent his condolences to the WCW legend and his family for the loss of his father:

"Probably the best promo I’ve seen Sting cut since he faced yours truly in TNA at Slammiversary in Boston. I’m saying it because this was an amazing promo from Sting. The seriousness that he brought to the table, the passing away of his dad, my condolences to Sting and his entire family on the passing away of his dad a week ago. You guys always hear me talk about tone and how important tone is in a promo. I have never been afraid of Sting. I have never felt fear from a Sting promo. Tonight, after hearing that promo, if I was [sic] The Bucks, I would be terrified!" [7:00 - 8:52]

Kevin Nash can’t attend Sting’s retirement match

Kevin Nash is The Icon’s old onscreen rival, but they are longtime friends in real life. In a recent edition of Kilq This, he disclosed that his old friend wanted him to attend his retirement match. However, he revealed that his WWE contract won’t allow that, which upset The Vigilante very much:

"He asked me to be a part of it; I just said that, 'You know, with my positioning with WWE, I couldn't—I couldn't even be... If I went in the crowd, it would be... you know?' I think he wanted me to be there because I was just one of the guys who has been there with him the whole run. Yeah, I think he was disappointed. I mean, I was disappointed."

Both Nash and The Vigilante served under the WCW banner. During the late '90s, Big Daddy Cool was a primary enemy of The Icon when he took on the villainous nWo. The face-painted star frequently engaged in battles against the group single-handedly, utilizing only his trademark baseball bat as a weapon.

