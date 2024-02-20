Sting "disappointed" over WWE prohibiting his old WCW rival from appearing in AEW

AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting's old WCW rival recently revealed that The Icon was disappointed with WWE after the company prohibited the latter from having to attend his final match at Revolution pay-per-view. Sting and Darby Allin will defend their tag team titles on March 3 against The Young Bucks.

The former rival here in question is WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. During the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash said that he won't be able to attend Sting's retirement match due to his positioning with the Stamford-based promotion.

"He asked me to be a part of it, I just said that ... you know, with my positioning with WWE I couldn't -– I couldn't even be ... If I went in the crowd, it would be ... you know? I think he wanted me to be there because I was just one of the guys who has been there with him the whole run. Yeah, I think he was disappointed. I mean, I was disappointed," said Nash. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Kevin Nash is one of Triple H's oldest friends, and the latter faced Sting at WrestleMania 31. If anyone has the power to let Nash go, it is none other than The Game himself.

Eric Bischoff says WWE legend Ric Flair’s absence in Sting’s final match will be a giant hole

Former WWE manager Eric Bischoff has sounded off on AEW once again after he pointed out Ric Flair’s absence from Sting’s current storyline.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, he said how bringing back Flair does not make sense now and how he was emotionally invested in the storyline because of The Nature Boy.

“Let's go back to Ric Flair. Big deal out of Ric Flair. Where was Ric Flair? Where was anybody else on that roster that just sat back and let that happen? It just seemed like that's a giant hole in the story of everything that has been presented up until this point. Why wasn't Ric there? Now, maybe they are going to make a story out of that perhaps. Because you have to fill that hole, that's a big hole in that story only because they created it by bringing in Ric and making a big deal and getting people, including me, emotionally invested in the idea of what can happen, and then he is gone.”

It will be interesting to see if AEW tries to bring Flair back into the picture just to justify bringing him to the company in the first place.

