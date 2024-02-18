Major AEW star's absence from Sting's final feud is a "giant hole in the story," says Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff has sounded off on a prominent AEW star's absence from Sting's retirement storyline.

The name in question is none other than Ric Flair. The Nature Boy was brought into AEW specifically to be involved in The Icon's farewell tour. However, Flair hasn't appeared on TV for weeks while Darby Allin and Sting prepare to take on The Young Bucks at Revolution 2024.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff recently mentioned how Flair's absence from the heated rivalry was a significant plot hole:

“Let's go back to Ric Flair. Big deal out of Ric Flair. Where was Ric Flair? Where was anybody else on that roster that just sat back and let that happen? It just seemed like that's a giant hole in the story of everything that has been presented up until this point. Why wasn't Ric there? Now, maybe they are going to make a story out of that perhaps. Because you have to fill that hole, that's a big hole in that story only because they created it by bringing in Ric and making a big deal and getting people, including me, emotionally invested in the idea of what can happen, and then he is gone.” [9:00 - 9:53]

Bischoff added that he knew The Young Bucks would make The Icon look great inside the ring in his last match. However, he wasn't invested in the storyline due to its inconsistency:

“I am invested because of Ric, because of the legacy between Ric and Sting and the potential that provides, and then poof; he is gone. Like he never existed. That's an example of why I can't get excited about the story aspect. Will I be excited to see Sting perform? Absolutely. Do I think The Young Bucks will go out there and work their guts out to make Sting look like a million bucks for his last match? I absolutely believe that, but I am just not invested in the story. Therefore, I kind of don't care beyond my personal relationship connection to Sting.” [10:07 - 10:50]

AEW star Brian Cage sends a message to Sting

Brian Cage recently broke character to send a message to Sting ahead of his retirement match at AEW Revolution next month.

Cage portrays a heel character on AEW TV and has faced The Icon numerous times. However, he recently took to Twitter to send a special message to the Hall of Famer. The Machine wrote:

"Looking back, I was honored to give @Sting his first bump, first match [Revolution 2021], and to be there at his last."

Expand Tweet

Given their on-screen adversarial relationship, it will be interesting to see what Sting will have to say to Cage. Seeing people like The Machine break character to reflect on The Icon's career shows the kind of respect the locker room has for the multi-time world champion.

What do you think is in store for Sting at Revolution? Tell us in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit 83 Weeks and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.