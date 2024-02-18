AEW star breaks character to send a message for Sting

Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Sting is set to compete in his final match at AEW Revolution on March 3. It's an emotional time for fans and colleagues of The Icon, including AEW's Brian Cage, who was the legend's first rival in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Stinger made his All Elite debut in December 2020 and had his first match with the company at Revolution the next year. Taking advantage of the popularity of cinematic matches at the height of the pandemic, The Icon and his tag team partner, Darby Allin, took on the Team Taz duo of Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a pre-recorded Street Fight.

Cage also gave the WWE Hall of Famer his first bump in almost six years with a Powerbomb on Dynamite ahead of the pay-per-view.

The Machine took to X today in remembrance of the angle and claimed that he was honored to be part of The Icon's historic run:

"Looking back, I was honored to give @Sting his first bump, first match, and to be there at his last," wrote Cage.

The Icon and Darby Allin are currently the AEW World Tag Team Champions and are set to face The Young Bucks for the titles at Revolution on March 3.

Anticipation for Sting's last match at AEW Revolution 2024 is through the roof

All Elite Wrestling is holding its annual Revolution pay-per-view at the historic Greensboro Coliseum this year in honor of Sting's final match, and tickets for the event have been in high demand.

With tickets on the verge of selling out, the company recently opened two more sections with limited viewpoints behind the stage. According to WrestleTix on X, the show is currently looking to be packed with almost 16,000 fans.

Aside from The Icon's final match, the card for the pay-per-view features Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita in the former's first match as an official member of AEW. "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women's World Championship, and "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship.

