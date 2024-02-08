Tony Khan puts Samoa Joe’s AEW World Championship in serious jeopardy at Revolution 2024

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite pitted two of the brightest talents on the roster against each other. On the line was a golden opportunity to battle Samoa Joe for his World Championship at the company's next pay-per-view, Revolution, in March 2024.

The show opened with the high-stakes match pitting 'Hangman' Adam Page against his bitter rival, Swerve Strickland. Both men walked into the match with a chance to claim the richest prize in the All Elite landscape, currently in possession of the Samoan Submission Machine.

While it was Swerve's first big opportunity to go for the gold, Adam Page looked to start his road to becoming a two-time World Champion. There was no love lost between the two as they battled it out in an intense bout that went all over ringside and got as physical as it could. However, the closing moments of the bout proved to be shocking.

Adam Page looked to finish off the match with the Buckshot Lariat, only for Swerve to reverse it into the JML Driver. However, before he could claim the win, time ran out, and the match ended in a draw. Swerve asked for five more minutes, but an unhinged Hangman denied him, taking pleasure in Swerve's failure to defeat him.

That led to Tony Schiavone announcing Tony Khan's shocking decision to the audience that there are two No.1 contenders now, and the match at AEW Revolution will be a three-way bout.

With Samoa Joe on a collision course against both Swerve Strickland and Adam Page now, fans are surely in for a blockbuster main event bout in the Greensboro Coliseum on March 3.

Are you excited to see Samoa Joe defending his title in a triple-threat match at AEW's next major pay-per-view? Sound off in the comments below!

