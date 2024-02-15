AEW officially announces 26-time champion’s retirement match at Revolution 2024

AEW has officially taken its first steps to announce a 26-time champion’s retirement match at Revolution 2024. This star has been the talk of the wrestling world for the last few months.

The 26-time champion is none other than Sting. The Icon will compete with Darby Allin to defend their newly won All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Championship against the Young Bucks.

The official Twitter page for All Elite Wrestling posted:

“Sunday, March 3 #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! Greensboro, NC #AEW World Tag Team Titles Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs Matthew & Nicholas Jackson @youngbucks. It's Sting's LAST MATCH as he & @DarbyAllin seek revenge and defend the titles against Matthew & Nicholas Jackson.”

The Young Bucks have been doing their best to get this match, which has finally happened. It will be interesting to see how the next few weeks play out, given that they have taken their roles as EVP far too seriously.

As for Sting and Darby Allin, they will put their titles on the line in what will be their last-ever match as a tag team. Overall, it will make for compelling viewing for the fans and an excellent way for Sting to bow out.

