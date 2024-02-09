AEW takes big step after increased demand for Revolution 2024 tickets

AEW Revolution 2024 is shaping up to be a highly anticipated event, with a stacked card and major storylines being developed along the way to the show. The company has taken a big step due to increasing ticket demands for the pay-per-view.

Revolution 2024 will emanate from the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. The show has been built around the conclusion of legendary veteran Sting's nearly four-decade-spanning career. The Icon announced on the October 18, 2023, episode of Dynamite that he would wrestle his last match at the pay-per-view.

In his retirement bout, Sting will team up with Darby Allin to take on the Young Bucks. The 64-year-old and the former TNT Champion will also head into the event as newly crowned AEW World Tag Team Champions after defeating Big Bill and Ricky Starks on the February 7, 2024, episode of Dynamite. The Jackson brothers brutalized the duo during their victory celebration, hinting at the possibility that the Bucks want to reclaim the tag team championships.

The hype and increased stakes surrounding the clash between the two teams have led to AEW opening up more seats for the pay-per-view, according to a post shared by the X handle of Wrestletix. The tweet mentions that the venue is currently set up for 16,207 seats. It also states that 15,651 tickets have been distributed so far.

Expand Tweet

Revolution 2024 will also feature a three-way for the AEW World Championship between Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Page. Furthermore, Toni Storm will defend the Women's World Championship against Deonna Purrazzo, and Orange Cassidy will defend the International Championship against Roderick Strong.

AEW EVPs the Young Bucks claim that Sting and Darby Allin "forced" their hands

Sting declared his intention to have his final match at Revolution 2024, and all signs point to the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion teaming with Darby Allin to take on the Young Bucks at the event.

Sting and Allin recently won the AEW World Tag Team Championships from Big Bill and Absolute Ricky Starks on the February 7 episode of Dynamite. The newly crowned champions were brutally assaulted by the AEW EVPs during their victory celebration, laying them out to close the show. The Bucks spoke about their actions in a backstage interview.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson claimed that Sting and former TNT Champion Allin forced their hand to perpetrate the assault. They also justified their actions as necessary for business:

“What a bummer that Sting and Derby forced our hand and made us do that. That was terrible. I feel awful... AS EVPs, we have to do the tough things. We have to make the tough decisions. It’s just business. We had to do it. There's no one else in the company that would do what we just did. We gotta protect what's ours, guys, I hope you understand," they said. [0:11-0:37]

You can check out the video here.

Expand Tweet

Will the Young Bucks defeat Sting in his retirement match at Revolution 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE