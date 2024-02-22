Condolences to AEW star Sting

Wrestling Icon Sting has revealed some breaking news on AEW Dynamite. The legend said that his father passed away last week.

He announced the heartbreaking news during his promo with Darby Allin. The WCW Icon said that his father was a hero to him and taught him to live his life the right way.

“And only seven days ago or so, another family member of mine, my father, passed away. He was like a hero to me. He taught me right. Makes me think a lot about my own mortality.” [1:35 - 2:04]

Later in the promo, he said he was not invincible but also had a warning for the Bucks. He promised to bring everything he had left in the tank to take them out at AEW Revolution. Matt and Nick Jackson took out Sting’s two sons after their father won the tag team titles a few weeks back.

With the WWE Hall of Famer sending out a focused message to the EVPs, they better be ready for the fight of their lives. All in all, their bout promises to be a match packed with lots of emotion for all involved.

Everyone at Sportskeeda expresses their condolences to Sting for his loss.

