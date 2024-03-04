Sting’s retirement speech suddenly cut off by AEW leaving fans in a fit of rage

Following him taking the win during his retirement match, Sting had an opportunity to speak to the crowd and say his final words before he officially closed out his career.

However, The Icon ended up being cut off due to the TV time allotment being reached. This left the fans feeling disappointed as they wanted to see his entire final moment.

Eventually, AEW posted the continuation of Sting's speech and all that happened off-air. He brought his sons into the ring as tonight they played a part in his final match. He talked about how he was happy to share this moment with them.

Sting then brought Tony Khan to the ring, and he credited him as the man who made all of this possible, thanking him for the opportunity to close his career in this manner. He also gave credit to his tag team partner Darby Allin tonight and how much he put his body through.

The full speech can be found here.

The Icon then credited the Hall of Famers who were ringside as well and even asked Tony Schiavone to say his iconic introduction for him one more time.

From the other side of the arena, Darby Allin and the rest of the roster gathered to join him for this incredible moment to close out the show.

