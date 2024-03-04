[Watch] Sting’s family members get physical and exact revenge on The Young Bucks at Revolution

WWE Hall of Famer Sting approached the final match of his legendary career against The Young Bucks on AEW Revolution, and The Icon's family members had his back. They even got involved in the action inside the ring as they launched themselves onto the Bucks.

On an episode of Dynamite a few weeks ago, Sting and Darby Allin won the AEW World Tag Team Championship. During the victory celebration, The Icon was joined by his sons, Garrett and Steven. However, The Young Bucks crashed the party and brutally attacked The Vigilante as well as his sons.

A few weeks later, The Icon addressed Matthew and Nicholas Jackson attacking his sons and vowed to get a payback for that. At the Revolution PPV, The Icon made his entrance alongside his sons dressed as him. Before the main event could even start, The Vigilante launched himself onto The Bucks.

Furthermore, the 64-year-old legend's sons, Garrett and Steven also showed off their in-ring skills by launching a Stinger's splash on both Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, getting a little payback for the beatdown at their hands previously.

Speaking of the match, it was carnage, with The Vigilante being invincible and Darby Allin risking it all as usual. In a fairytale ending, The Icon captured victory in his last match and retained the tag title.

