Ric Flair reacts after his best friend WWE & WCW legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael dies at 67 years of age

Ric Flair has spoken out after a WWE and WCW legend died at the age of 67. The star was Flair's "best friend," Steve "Mongo" McMichael.

McMichael had been battling ALS for the past four years. He was a pro football Hall of Famer and a legendary WCW and WWE wrestler. He also commented on WCW over the years. Jarrett Playton announced McMichael's death at 5:28 PM. The fact that he had been admitted to hospice for care had been announced earlier in the day.

McMichael was inducted into the NFL Professional Football Hall of Fame in February 2024. Ric Flair reacted to the news of his passing by sharing it with the fans and saying that the star had been his "best friend."

"The World Just Lost The Incredible Steve “Mongo” McMichael! He Was My Best Friend Through It All! An Amazing Athlete And Human Being! I Have The Fondest Memories Working With Him, And This Is An Extremely Heartbreaking Loss For Me! I Love You Mongo! You Fought One Hell Of A Battle! Rest In Peace My Friend! 🙏🏻"

Sportskeeda sends its condolences to Steve "Mongo" McMichael's friends and family.

