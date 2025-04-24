Former WWE/WCW star Steve McMichael passes away aged 67

Former WWE and WCW star Steve McMichael has sadly passed away today. It was reported earlier today that the 67-year-old was entering hospice care.

McMichael appeared alongside NFL legend Lawrence Taylor at WWE WrestleMania in 1995, and also called the action with Vince McMahon on WWE RAW back in the day. He had the most success in his professional wrestling career in WCW and was an outstanding professional football player as well. McMichael had a legendary career in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

Steve McMichael shared in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with ALS. Jarrett Payton, the son of legendary NFL player Walter Payton, broke the news about McMichael's passing today with a heartfelt message.

"With deep sorrow, I share that Steve McMichael passed at 5:28 PM after a brave fight with #ALS, surrounded by loved ones. I’m grateful to have been with him in his final moments. Please keep Steve and his family your prayers. 🙏🏽 #Bears," he wrote.

Steve McMichael almost competed in a WWE match

Steve McMichael's wife, Misty, shared that she almost teamed up with her husband to battle Stone Cold Steve Austin and Debra.

The former NFL player was married to former WWE star Debra in the past before she had a relationship with Steve Austin. In an interview on the Chicago Sports podcast, Misty McMichael shared that she turned down the offer but grew to regret the decision.

"I didn't know he would get ALS, otherwise I would've done it," Misty said. "At the time, I was just thinking about getting him out of the business and keeping his body from injuries, and I wanted him to live longer and was pretty selfish in my decision, but I probably should've done that because it would've been awesome," she said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our thoughts to the McMichael family at this difficult time.

