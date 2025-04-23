Unfortunate health update on former WWE star Steve McMichael

There has been an unfortunate health update on former WWE star Steve "Mongo" McMichael. The 67-year-old spent some time in WWE and appeared alongside Lawrence Taylor at WWE WrestleMania in 1995.

Steve McMichael also did commentary with Vince McMahon on an episode of RAW back in the day, but had his most success in his wrestling career in WCW, where he captured the United States Heavyweight Championship.

The veteran announced in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with ALS. A member of McMichael's family took to social media today to reveal that he was entering hospice care in a heartfelt message.

"My brother was moved to a hospice care facility today. In heaven, he'll join our Mom, Dad, & Granny where they'll talk non-stop 4 a month. 😇 Thank you @chicagobears, fans,@espn,@NFL, & @ProFootballHOF 4 your support of our superstar. 🙏"

Steve McMichael spent fifteen years in the NFL and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg praises Steve McMichael

Wrestling legend Goldberg recently praised Steve McMichael and noted that he loved sharing the ring with him.

Goldberg has not appeared on WWE television since his confrontation with Gunther at Bad Blood 2024. The Hall of Famer jumped over the barricade at the premium live event last year, but security intervened before he could get physical with The Ring General.

The former champion had a brief stint in the NFL before becoming a professional wrestler. Speaking on News4Jax's Going Ringside podcast, the 58-year-old noted that he enjoyed wrestling Steve McMichael and The Rock because they understood what he was going through as a former football player.

"That's my job. That's what I do. It was fun. I mean, McMichael, it was awesome to be able to share the ring with him. Kevin Greene, people forget about Kevin being a part of it. Obviously, The Rock, everybody knows who that is. It was different for me, being able to work with those guys, because they understood. They knew what I went through. They knew the back story. They had lived the lives I had before I did," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE star The Rock also played college football for the Miami Hurricanes before becoming a wrestler.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our thoughts to the McMichael family at this difficult time.

