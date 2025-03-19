Goldberg open to facing current WWE champion in final match

Goldberg revealed that he would not turn down a match against a major WWE Superstar. The legend has not wrestled a match since his loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.

In an interview today on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former champion was asked if he would be willing to face Gunther in a match. The 58-year-old shared that he would be open to battling the World Heavyweight Champion, and would not turn down that opportunity should it be presented to him.

“He’s the new generation. I’m the old generation. It’s kind of like a passing of the torch in a way. I wouldn’t turn that one down by any stretch of the imagination,” he said.

The Ring General and the veteran had a confrontation last year at WWE Bad Blood. The leader of Imperium insulted Goldberg in front of his family, and the Hall of Famer commented on the confrontation today.

"You don’t ever open your mouth in front of my wife and my son negatively about me,” he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Gunther is currently in a rivalry with Jey Uso on RAW and will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against the Men's Royal Rumble winner next month at WrestleMania 41.

WWE Hall of Famer suggests Goldberg train at NXT

Wrestling icon Teddy Long recently suggested that Goldberg work some matches in NXT before potentially battling Gunther.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long stated that the WCW legend should spend some time in NXT before having him battle the 37-year-old. Long noted that it would help knock the rust off and he could work with Shawn Michaels and others in the black and silver brand.

"If they want to do something with him and Gunther, then let him go to NXT. Let him stay down there two or three weeks, get the rust off of him, work with Shawn and some of those guys down there that know what they're doing. You know what I mean? And get it right," Long said. [5:06-5:17]

You can check out Long's comments in the video below:

Goldberg and Gunther have been rumored to clash for months. Only time will tell if the dream match will ever take place at a future WWE event.

