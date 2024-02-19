Steve McMichael health update: What happened to Bears legend?

Last February 16, multiple media outlets reported that Steve McMichael entered Silver Cross Hospital due to fever and Urinary Tract Infection. The doctors admitted him to the Intensive Care Unit because of his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) condition.

Three days later, his wife, Misty McMichael, revealed that the former Chicago Bears defensive tackle is improving. If everything goes well, he could be discharged by Tuesday. Aside from taking three antibiotics to treat his UTI, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the 15-season NFL veteran will undergo an operation to clear fluid from his lungs.

Meanwhile, a report from the Associated Press revealed that the two-time Pro Bowler is also dealing with MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant staph infection. This condition had doctors perform a blood transfusion on him.

The official announcement of Steve McMichael’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction came during the 13th NFL Honors on February 8, 2024, at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Seniors Committee voted him into Canton, and his wife took the stage on his behalf.

In 2021, the Super Bowl 20 champion revealed his ALS diagnosis. Popularly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, it’s a neurodegenerative condition that robs people of their ability to move or speak. Hence, McMichael could only communicate through a device that interprets his eye movement.

The NFL and his family would like McMichael to attend the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in August personally. To hopefully make that happen, the league will shoulder any medical expense that will help guarantee his attendance.

Before this recent hospital stint, Steve McMichael last entered a hospital in August 2023 due to pneumonia and sepsis. Any sickness he acquires falls under intensive care, given his overall condition.

Looking back at Steve McMichael’s NFL career

While he made his name with the Bears’ “46” defense, the New England Patriots selected Steve McMichael in the third round of the 1980 NFL Draft. However, the Bears signed the former Texas standout after the Patriots cut him.

It was a decision that bolstered Chicago’s vaunted defense. Aside from winning the Super Bowl, McMichael has two First Team and three Second Team All-Pro selections. After 13 seasons with the Bears, he amassed 92.5 sacks, second-most behind Richard Dent in the franchise’s all-time sacks list.

McMichael retired from professional football in 1994 after playing for the Green Bay Packers for one season. He had 847 tackles, 95 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, 17 fumble recoveries, three safeties, and an interception throughout his career.

Coincidentally, it was Dent who called the McMichaels to reveal his impending Hall of Fame induction. He and former Denver Broncos player Randy Gradishar are the two candidates nominated by the Seniors Committee.