"I don't think they're looking at AEW as a threat at all" - Major revelation about WWE made by wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

By Marc Middleton
Modified Feb 05, 2025 15:49 GMT
AEW
WWE and AEW are two of the biggest wrestling promotions on the world (Photo Credits: Triple H on X and TNA's website)

AEW and WWE have gone head-to-head several times in recent years, and are very aware of each other. There's been a debate on AEW vs. WWE among wrestlers, analysts, and fans. Now wrestling legend Vince Russo has shared his unique take on how he thinks Triple H and his team view Tony Khan and his crew.

Khan and All Elite Wrestling have taken numerous shots at Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment, especially in the early days of the promotion as a way to draw buzz and build momentum. There were the competitive but so-called Wednesday Night Wars between NXT and Dynamite, but it seems like most of the competition is rooted in fan opinions from social media.

Vince Russo is among those who believe that WWE is not worried about the Jacksonville-based promotion. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo discussed how he sees the dynamic between the two companies. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion then compared Khan's company to an annoying pustule:

"I don't think they're looking at AEW as a threat at all. I could be wrong, bro. I don't have any inside info or anything, just looking at the lansdcape, and I don't think AEW is a pimple on the WWE's butt, bro," Vince Russo said. [From 07:05 to 07:20]

Check out the video below:

Russo often critiques the All Elite product. He recently dished on why a veteran wrestler could be a bigger piece of the puzzle for Tony Khan.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup for tonight

Tonight's live Dynamite will see the company return to Atlanta, GA for the first time in five years. Below is the updated lineup:

  • MJF will appear live
  • Hangman Page will appear live
  • Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland
  • The Hounds of Hell vs. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita
  • Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata with Mariah May on commentary
  • Will Ospreay vs. a member of The Don Callis Family

ROH TV matches will also be taped tonight in Atlanta. All the tapings will take place at Gateway Center Arena.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
