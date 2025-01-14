"We text each other now and then" - Vince Russo says 7-time WWE champion could be very important for AEW (Exclusive)

AEW is currently in its seventh year of operations. Tony Khan has called on several former WWE stars to help grow the company since then. Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Mercedes Moné, Bryan Danielson and others joined AEW after making their names with WWE, and now Vince Russo is suggesting Khan lean on another major name for even more assistance than he's already provided.

Jeff Jarrett grew up in the wrestling business as his grandmother and father were legendary promoters. Jarrett found success in WWE, WCW, and several other promotions, then joined his dad in co-founding TNA. The 57-year-old has worn many hats over the years, both behind the scenes and on-screen. Khan signed Jarrett in November 2022 but also hired him as Director of Business Development.

The Last Outlaw recently signed a one-year contract extension and has declared his goal of becoming AEW World Champion. While Jarrett currently works dual roles for AEW, Vince Russo believes the WWE Hall of Famer can be even more valuable to Khan's company. Russo, who worked with Double J in WCW and TNA, recently discussed the wrestling legend with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. Vince praised his fellow former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, and said he's a must-have for any roster:

"Jeff and I have really... I mean, bro, we've had our ups-and-downs. We've got such a history. I mean, we're on... we text each other now and then still, but I gotta tell you, bro, I would want Jeff Jarrett on my roster because Jeff Jarrett can do so many different things because of his dad, and his grandma. He's got such a rich, rich knowledge of the wrestling business, and promoting. Jeff, to me, if I was Tony Khan, Jeff would be a very, very valuable piece to me," Vince Russo said. [From 4:22 - 5:00]

Jarrett last worked for WWE from May-August 2022. He made some on-screen appearances and was hired by Vince McMahon to work as Senior Vice President of Live Events, but Triple H replaced him with Brian James.

Jeff Jarrett begins his AEW championship chase

Jeff Jarrett is now on a journey to win the AEW World Championship in 2025. The wrestling veteran defeated QT Marshall at Worlds End, then defeated Aaron Solo on the first Collision of the year, and came up short in the Casino Gauntlet last week.

Jarrett is now on a collision course with MJF. The controversial Long Island grappler interrupted Double J on last week's Dynamite, and the two had words to set up a future match.

Jarrett is a two-time AAA champion, a seven-time TNA champion, a 7-time WCW champion, a 9-time WWE champion, and a 27-time USWA champion.

