4-time WWE champion reacts to Bryan Danielson picking Tony Khan over Triple H (Exclusive)

Tony Khan and Triple H are central figures in the so-called war between AEW and WWE. The wrestling executives and their operations are vastly different, but both gave significant opportunities to Bryan Danielson and found major success in pushing the fan favorite star. Now, a wrestling veteran is weighing in on Bryan's recent comments about Khan vs. Hunter.

The American Dragon had a storied past with WWE and company higher-ups, including the current Chief Content Officer. However, Danielson made his name, met his wife there, and has acknowledged the opportunities. The former Daniel Bryan has publicly praised the AEW President, and Khan has indicated there's a good friendship between the two. The veteran recently went viral in a major way for praising TK when asked who he'd pick as a boss over Tony, The Game, Vince McMahon, Dixie Carter, or Eric Bischoff.

According to EC3, Danielson most likely believes what he said about the AEW boss. The four-time WWE 24/7 Champion recently discussed Bryan's remarks while speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws.

The former TNA World Champion thought the matter over and expressed skepticism over Bryan's statement that Khan is "very in tune with what wrestling fans want" these days.

"I think it's his personal opinion, I don't think he has any reason to lie. I think if he were to believe Triple H or Vince McMahon would be superior in his eyes, as a boss, he'd probably frame it differently. He's like, 'It's hard to answer that because this aspect of this is really good, this aspect of working with Triple H is good, but this aspect of Tony Khan's is really good,' so I think he believes it, and he's [not] at a point in his life he needs to politic or lie, right? So, from all accounts it's a raving review, all I've heard about Tony being [a kind, good person] is accurate," EC3 said. [From 1:44 to 2:24]

Ethan Carter III continued:

"So, he didn't say anything that isn't wrong. Being 'in tune with what wrestling fans want?' Well, they're in tune with what... a dwindling niche part of wrestling fans seem to want, as far as I can tell. I can't validate that, other than, I don't know... the numbers? But he has no reason to lie, so I bet he believes it.[...] He's so confident and cool in what he does, who he is, that he just wants somebody he likes as a person." [From 2:25 to 3:23]

Bryan Danielson continues to work behind the scenes with Tony Khan, the creative team, and the disciplinary committee in AEW. He's also made several media appearances since December, but it's not clear when he will wrestle.

Tony Khan issues statement on AEW residency

All Elite Wrestling has made the Chicago area its top market. The company announced on Tuesday that a six-night Dynamite and Collision residency will be held at The Windy City's Aragon Ballroom from July 16 to July 31.

Tony Khan spoke to The Chicago Sun-Times and expressed excitement for the event.

"It’s a dream come true to be able to do weeks of AEW television at the Aragon Ballroom. I’m so excited for what’s to come. We’ve got great fans, great support and this has been the best year of AEW television from the start of the year up until now. I would never try this in a city where we didn’t have the most support; that’s why Chicago is a perfect place to try this. It’ll be the first residency we’ve done in 2025, and I think it’s going to be something that we can really bring to Chicago," Tony Khan said.

Tony Khan grew up just a few hours from Chicago. The company will return to the Chi-Town area tonight for the Beach Break Dynamite and Collision tapings from NOW Arena in nearby Hoffman Estates.

