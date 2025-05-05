Huge update on Bryan Danielson's AEW status amid absence

The AEW future of Bryan Danielson remains a hot topic of discussion in the wrestling world. The end of Danielson's in-ring career was an unfortunate blow to many of his die-hard fans, and since then, there's been hope that the former WWE Champion will make another comeback. Now, a star close to Danielson has provided an update.

The American Dragon hasn't wrestled in 206 days. Danielson's 25-year full-time career ended with the AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream. He has spent most of his free time with his family since then, while continuing to assist AEW's creative team and Disciplinary Committee. Amid rumors of the veteran's status and health, Tony Schiavone spoke on the subject.

Schiavone believes Danielson is the greatest pro wrestler of all time. Speaking on his What Happened When podcast, Schiavone praised Danielson for having phenomenal matches and for being smart. He commented on the current status of the 44-year-old, who will celebrate a birthday in 18 days.

"He’s still an advisor with us [AEW]; we see him now and then, and he lends a hand on the creative side. I think he would be a phenomenal booker. Tony Khan is our booker, and Tony takes a lot of advice from Bryan. I think, given the reins by himself of a company, I think he’ll be a phenomenal booker. I just think he knows what works and what doesn’t. So I think he’s still got that. He’s still got the brain, right?" Tony Schiavone said.

Schiavone continued and talked about Danielson's health after such a grueling in-ring career. The Voice of AEW and WCW noted how Danielson was hurting, but he hoped the 2022 ROH Hall of Famer wouldn't have to take bumps any longer.

"And the body is—has had enough man. You know, after every match I would go to him and say, ‘Are you okay?’ He’d go ‘Yeah,’ do like that. But I know that he’s hurting. I know that he’s hurting. And every time he wrestles, I just think, ‘God bless, I hope it’s not the last time.’ I think he realizes that he can’t take the chance. He wants to see his kids grow up. So why take the chance, right? I mean, he’s been in this business for quite a while, he’d made plenty of money. Made a lot of money. And hopefully enough—and his wife’s made a lot of money too. Hopefully, they got enough for their family to live on without having to go out and take bumps anymore," Tony Schiavone said. [H/T to 411Mania]

Danielson's 48-day reign with the World Championship was his only title run in AEW. The Owen Hart Cup winner for 2024 also won two Dynamite Awards in 2022: Biggest Surprise for his debut at All Out (co-winner with Adam Cole) and Biggest Beatdown for the 60-minute draw with Adam Page at Winter Is Coming.

Brie Bella shares new photos with AEW legend Bryan Danielson

Wrestling fans surely would love to see Bryan Danielson and Brie Bella return to WWE and AEW storylines, but it appears the married babyfaces are enjoying retirement from the ring. Brie took to Instagram this weekend to share several family photos from the last week, featuring shots with Bryan, Nikki Bella, and others.

"A beautiful week at home [yellow heart emoji]," Brie wrote with the photos below.

The Bella Twins continue to make personal appearances and work on various projects, including The Nikki & Brie Show with Natalya as their latest podcast guest. The sisters became HONE Health Ambassadors in March.

