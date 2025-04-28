Former WWE Champion picks Tony Khan over Triple H

AEW President Tony Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H are constantly praised by current and former employees. Despite the adulation, the higher-ups also have their detractors. One legendary name has caused a stir among fans and wrestlers by going with Khan over The Game.

Bryan Danielson found success in WWE which led him to superstardom. The former Daniel Bryan then joined AEW and helped the young company grow, while also taking on a significant role behind the scenes. The ROH Hall of Famer is now in the later stages of his career after retiring from in-ring competition under Khan.

The American Dragon would pick the AEW owner to start a new wrestling company if he had to. Speaking to The Daily Star, Danielson was asked to choose between Khan, Triple H, Vince McMahon, Dixie Carter, and Eric Bischoff:

"Regardless of what people think, this is my legitimate answer. People are going to assume that because I work for AEW, I’m just saying this because Tony Khan is my boss, but I would legitimately pick Tony Khan. I think he’s very in tune with what wrestling fans want, but he’s also just a good person. I’m not saying anything bad about anyone else, but I know that he always tries to treat people with respect and kindness, no matter where they are on the roster — whether they’re up or down," Bryan Danielson said. [H/T to RSN]

Danielson has not wrestled since AEW WrestleDream on October 12. He lost the World Championship to Jon Moxley that night to end his full-time wrestling career.

Tony Khan praises AEW stars

Saturday's Playoff Palooza edition of AEW Collision was headlined by FTR defeating Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. After Tony Khan praised the match on X with words like "amazing" and "incredible," he continued to post about the match and wrapped with a five-word message of admiration:

"What a sick main event #AEWCollision," Khan wrote.

TNT Champion Adam Cole came to the ring to check on his Paragon stablemates after the match, but he was cornered after FTR hit Strong with a Shatter Machine. Daniel Garcia made the save with a crowbar, forcing FTR and Stokely Hathaway to retreat as Garcia took the mic to warn his former friends.

