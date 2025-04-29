Bryan Danielson makes honest admission about AEW Disciplinary Committee that got CM Punk fired

The AEW Disciplinary Committee has been the subject of rumors and speculation for the past few years. CM Punk was fired amid controversy in September 2023, and Tony Khan made the decision after consulting with the committee. Bryan Danielson later confirmed his role and is now opening up about the matter.

Ad

Punk's shocking departure in 2023 led to significant online chatter about the AEW Disciplinary Committee after sources revealed Danielson was also its member. He later confirmed his involvement with the committee, adding that more than three people decided to fire The Best in The World. The veteran also revealed that most of them were lawyers, but ultimately, it came down to Tony Khan. The committee at the time of Punk's release included an outside attorney and AEW General Counsel Chris Peck.

Ad

Trending

The American Dragon is now speaking publicly about the inner workings of the Disciplinary Committee. Speaking to The Daily Star, Danielson described the committee as having a business background, noting that everyone gets along well.

"Yeah, who has the perspective of, like, okay, so from, like, the business side, so there are two other people on the disciplinary committee, one's a lawyer, and one's our Chief Financial Officer, maybe. But it has, like, a very business background, and they come at it from—we all come at it from different perspectives. We all, I think, we're all good at listening to each other and hearing each other's perspectives, and then, using those perspectives to weigh and balance whatever the outcomes might be," Bryan Danielson said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Danielson has not wrestled since dropping the World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. The loss marked the end of The American Dragon's career as a full-time wrestler.

Bryan Danielson was recently in the UK to promote upcoming AEW events

Bryan Danielson helps with AEW creative and other matters, but he was brought back to the spotlight for media interactions in the UK last week to promote the upcoming Forbidden Door week events. In addition to his interaction with media outlets, Danielson attended the weigh-in for the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn boxing match on April 26 in London.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Officials have not announced Danielson for the upcoming UK events, but he is now rumored to appear. Dynamite and Collision will be held on Wednesday, August 20, in Glasgow, while London will host Forbidden Door that Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More