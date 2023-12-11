Bryan Danielson finally breaks silence on his new backstage role in AEW

News about AEW sacking CM Punk and his subsequent return to WWE is still making headlines, even as more news about the incident is trickling out. One such information was that Bryan Danielson had played a role in the sacking.

It is now confirmed Danielson was part of the team that decided on the sacking of the Voice of the Voiceless - the AEW Disciplinary Commission. The founder of the 'Yes!' Movement spoke about his role in the committee and revealed its scope.

"It's not something I get paid for. I'm just like the other wrestlers, in the sense of I don't have a contract outside of being a wrestler contract. But I was honored to take on more when they asked me to take on more roles backstage," he said.

He also spoke about what he thought about his role in the committee.

"That sort of thing, that's something that I'm kind of looking at, going forward as far as like, what other things could I do besides being in the ring that could help? So yeah, so it's been good." he signed off.

Earlier, some reports revealed the Blackpool Combat Club member had been involved in action resulting in fines for a few AEW wrestlers already for their social media activity - something that WWE was probably now referencing by having Randy Orton fined for using his trademark move, the RKO against officials.

Tony Khan has used social media posts in the past to disparage WWE entities during the run-up to the 'Tuesday Night Ratings War'. There hasn't been any indication if he had been fined by any disciplinary committee.

Bryan Danielson spoke about his in-ring antics after winning match against Daniel Garcia

Bryan Danielson is now a contender in the Continental Classic Tournament. He clashed against Daniel Garcia in the Blue League of the tournament, and defeated him handily. He was undefeated in his run until he lost to Andrade El Idolo in his latest match in the tournament at Collision.

After Garcia passed out at the end of the match, the four-time WWE champion spat on Red Death's face, something that had the audience puzzled, wondering why. The American Dragon then justified his antics via a long backstage conversation.

