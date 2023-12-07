Bryan Danielson has already fined an AEW star for their social media conduct - Reports

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson, who is possibly holding an authoritative position in AEW, has reportedly fined a few talents for their recent negative social media conduct.

Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut back in 2021 after a fantastic WWE career. The American Dragon has been part of some of the best matches in the All Elite promotion's history. As of now, Danielson seems to be Tony Khan's favorite, as TK also praised his abilities and vowed to put him in charge when he is not around.

Recently, Danielson reportedly headed a disciplinary committee, which came to the eventual decision of CM Punk being fired with cause. Meanwhile, the former WWE Champion reportedly took action in another matter. Lately, a few AEW stars have taken to social media regarding some issues.

Speaking on Fightful's The Hump recently, Sean Ross Sapp reported that people in AEW could now stop complaining on social media, as Danielson will reportedly be fining them as the head of the disciplinary committee, and he has already fined one or two people, according to the reports. Here is what Sapp reported:

“I think they [will stop complaining] because Bryan Danielson will now be fining them based on social media conduct. . . I know about at least one or two people who have been fined by him.” (H/T Ringside News)

Moreover, it was not revealed by Sean Ross Sapp which talents were fined for their social media conduct. More updates will be provided when available.

Bryan Danielson's next match in the AEW Continental Classic

Despite his orbital bone injury, Bryan Danielson is one of the participants in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament. Last Saturday on Collision, The American Dragon defeated Eddie Kingston in his first match in the blue league. This Saturday on Collision, Danielson will take on Andrade El Idolo.

Moreover, Danielson is one of the top favorites to win the entire tournament as well. It remains to be seen how the former WWE Champion fares in the Continental Classic after a great start.

