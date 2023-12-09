Bryan Danielson felt betrayed by a top AEW star rejecting his offer to join BCC: "I would have treated him like a son"

Bryan Danielson is one of the most intense wrestlers in AEW, both in and out of the ring. And in a promo that's classic Danielson style, he answers why he did what he did on the most recent episode of Rampage.

It all went down at the Continental Classic Blue League match on AEW Rampage, where The American Dragon defeated Daniel Garcia. After he won the match, the former WWE Champion spat on Red Death's face - and fans were left wondering why he'd do such a thing. In a backstage promo, Danielson revealed the reason in intricate detail. He said:

"Sometimes I do things, and I don't know why. I come back here to meditate, and I figure out why. A lot of stuff came up when I started that match. A lot of stuff comes up from last year. Things that I'd like to forget, but my body remembers."

He spoke about what he had said to Garcia earlier:

"Last year, telling Daniel Garcia that his entire life, he's wanted to be a wrestler and not a sports entertainer. And then, when it happened. I was facing Chris Jericho in a ROH World Title match. He completely betrayed me. And I get it. I get it. That happens in wrestling. But if he would have joined BCC, I would have treated him like a son," he said.

Danielson had an incredible run in WWE and joined AEW in 2021. Now he's in his final year as a full-time wrestler. He spoke about the long-term toll that his matches might take on him. The former WWE Champion fears whether his children would want him to be with them because of all the time he spends away. Danielson recently returned from surgery after he suffered a broken orbital bone. In the end, he revealed why he spat on Daniel Garcia's face:

"You can see Daniel Garcia. Last year, he didn't want me there. But one year later, he is still struggling to find his identity. He needed me there. That doesn't make the spitting right. But if you wanna know why, I spit on Daniel Garcia, that's why," he signed off.

Daniel Garcia passed out after his Continental Classic Tournament match against Bryan Danielson on AEW Rampage

The match featuring Danielson and Garcia was unique because it was one of the few matches that end after a competitors passes out in the middle of the ring. After Danielson grabbed the win, Garica was left immobile in the ring, and he passed out, something that rarely happens in wrestling.

The Daniel Garcia-Bryan Danielson feud goes back a while. In 2022, Garcia sided with Chris Jericho and helped him defeat Danielson in a match that had Ocho retain the ROH World Championship. So, the match was destined to be a slobber-knocker, but there was only one winner in the end.

It just goes to show how deep the two wrestlers went to win the match. Bryan Danielson is still undefeated in the AEW Continental Classic Championship tournament.

