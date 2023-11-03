Bryan Danielson reveals how he broke his orbital bone – Reports

If there is one man who has been bitten by the injury bug in 2023, it's Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon has recently undergone surgery to repair a broken orbital bone, and the man himself has revealed how it happened.

There have been conflicting reports over the past week regarding Bryan's injury, how it happened, and the severity of it. While some believed that he was hurt during the tag team match against Kazuchika Okada and Orange Cassidy, the injury actually occurred during his match with Andrade El Idolo a few days earlier.

While the company was hoping for Bryan not to have surgery, the American Dragon has indeed undergone surgery and is slated to be back before the end of the year, leaving his availability for the World's End and Wrestle Kingdom 18 events in question.

We know he broke his orbital bone, and we know it was against Andrade, but how did it happen? According to Fightful Select, Bryan Danielson told people backstage that it was a freak accident and that it happened during a standard collar-and-elbow tie-up that the injury occurred.

According to Bryan, it was a stiff forearm at the very start of the match that inflicted the damage, and if you look closely at the footage, you can see Danielson reacting immediately.

Will Bryan Danielson get his revenge on Kazuchika Okada?

While Andrade El Idolo was the man who put Bryan Danielson on the shelf, the way it was framed on TV suggested that it was Kazuchika Okada who caused the injury. This would be the second time this year that The Rainmaker has put the American Dragon on the shelf, but will he be back in time to get his revenge?

As mentioned earlier, Danielson is slated to be back before the end of the year, but he will be cutting it close when it comes to the World's End event on December 30th, and NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4th. Bryan hasn't been announced for the latter of the two shows, but it could be in the works.

According to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, the idea of having Okada be the one to injure Danielson would eventually set up a rematch between the two men at the Tokyo Dome on January 4th.

Danielson picked up the win over Okada at Forbidden Door but broke his arm during the match, and given the fact that The Rainmaker has yet to beat the American Dragon, despite putting him on the shelf twice, the rematch would be electric if it took place.

