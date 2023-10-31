Everything you need to know about Bryan Danielson's recent injury

AEW star Bryan Danielson is once again on the injury list after breaking his orbital bone, and with so many different reports floating around about the American Dragon, here's everything we know so far.

Fans were left confused and worried about Bryan following the main event of the October 25 edition of AEW Dynamite, where it seemed that the team of Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada had legitimately injured Danielson.

However, this turned out to be part of a storyline to write Bryan off TV for the foreseeable future, as the American Dragon actually entered the match with a facial injury.

But if Danielson didn't get hurt on Dynamite, when did he get hurt? The answer to that is the October 21 edition of AEW Collision, when Andrade El Idolo clashed heads with Bryan, attempting to perform an elbow strike, which was confirmed to be the cause of the injury.

The former WWE Champion has since undergone surgery to repair his face, something that Dave Meltzer confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that AEW officials were hoping that the injury wouldn't require surgery so that Bryan could return to action sooner rather than later.

As for an expected return date, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported Bryan Danielson could be out of action for the rest of the year, but the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30 is a potential target.

If Danielson was to return by the end of the year, he could potentially be healthy enough to compete in a rematch against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4, something that was teased on Dynamite and backed up by Dave Meltzer.

Kazuchika Okada has already injured Bryan Danielson once this year

One of the most frustrating things about seeing Bryan Danielson get legitimately hurt again is the fact that he literally just came back from an injury less than two months ago!

As fate would have it, Kazuchika Okada also had a part to play in putting the American Dragon out of action earlier this year when the two men faced off in the main event of the second-annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Okada hit Danielson with a top rope elbow drop that broke Bryan's forearm, who wasn't able to get his arm into a safe position before The Rainmaker landed on him. This injury led to Bryan missing out on being part of the 'Blood & Guts' match for the second year in a row, as well as a dream match with Tomohiro Ishii, and being a part of the All In event at Wembley Stadium.

