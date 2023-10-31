Reported details on the reality of Bryan Danielson's injury

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada in a magnificent match.

From live coverage, The American Dragon was seen holding his face and being checked by doctors during the match. It was then revealed that Danielson suffered an injury to the orbital bone.

Later, it was confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso that the injury was not caused by either Orange Cassidy or Okada, but the injury occurred during Danielson's match against Andrade El Idolo during the previous week's edition of Collision on October 21.

"Danielson was hurt last week on Collision during a superb match against Andrade, doing damage to his orbital bone, Sports Illustrated has learned. The injury will require surgery," Justin Barrasso said.

Expand Tweet

Despite being injured by Andrade, the story from here onwards says that Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada hurt Danielson to continue the feud between Blackpool Combat Club and CHAOS.

Bryan Danielson's contract is set to expire in 2024

Bryan Danielson will require surgery following the injury and will be out for more than a year. Fans are wondering how things will work out as The American Dragon's AEW contract is slated to be expiring in 2024.

Speaking to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said that Bryan's contract will expire in 2024, but Tony Khan can extend the time period if Danielson wants.

"In theory, his contract will be over in September. Obviously, Tony Khan could extend it [for injury time], but he's not gonna be a dirty guy in this situation if Bryan wants to be finished. If Bryan promised he's gonna be finished at the end of this contract and he wants to be finished (...) and there's nothing you can do if he wants to quit, the guy can always quit," Dave Meltzer said.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how things work out between Bryan Danielson and AEW once the former is recovered.

What do you think about the Blackpool Combat Club vs. CHAOS with Bryan Danielson being sidelined? Let us know in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here