Bryan Danielson recently sustained another injury as he hurt his orbital bone. This has raised questions about his future in AEW. Meanwhile, a recent report has indicated when The American Dragon's current contract will expire.

The former WWE Champion recently mentioned that he plans on retiring from full-time in-ring competition soon. Danielson suffered a significant setback on last week's Dynamite as he got hurt while competing in a tag team match against Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada alongside Claudio Castagnoli.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Danielson's AEW contract was set to expire next September. Still, the company's president, Tony Khan, could extend it for injury time.

"In theory, his contract will be over in September. Obviously, Tony Khan could extend it [for injury time], but he's not gonna be a dirty guy in this situation if Bryan wants to be finished. If Bryan promised he's gonna be finished at the end of this contract and he wants to be finished (...) and there's nothing you can do if he wants to quit, the guy can always quit."

Danielson has had a fantastic run in AEW. This year, he has competed against many top names like Okada, Ricky Starks, and Zack Sabre Jr. in stellar matches.

Bryan Danielson reveals how he tried to get fired from WWE

Before jumping ship to AEW, Bryan Danielson had a memorable stint in WWE. He won numerous titles and featured in iconic storylines, including the Yes! Movement.

In a chat with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, The American Dragon revealed that he tried to get fired from WWE by using certain words that weren't allowed on Talking Smack. This happened while he was away from in-ring competition due to a severe injury.

Danielson had his final match in the sports entertainment juggernaut against Roman Reigns in April 2021. He lost to The Tribal Chief in a Universal Championship bout on SmackDown.

