"I was ready to go" – Bryan Danielson on how he tried to get fired from WWE

Bryan Danielson recently appeared on a special edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette live from Starrcast V. Danielson opened up about trying to get fired from WWE before finally being cleared to return to in-ring action.

Danielson revealed that he used certain words several times while hosting Talking Smack, hoping WWE would fire him. He was frustrated about not being cleared to compete in the ring.

Speaking to Renee Paquette, Danielson gave details of him trying to get WWE to fire him:

“A little bit of a nightmare for me. I enjoyed it in the sense of sometimes I was trying to get fired, so bringing up fisting on Talking Smack…”

“Please don’t talk about James Ellsworth having a huge hog, and I'd just bring it up constantly because I was so frustrated at not being cleared to wrestle that I was ready to go. Sometimes they'd bring me to TV just to do Talking Smack.” (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

Bryan Danielson recently returned to AEW Dynamite from an injury

Bryan Danielson was supposed to face Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view last month but was forced to pull out due to injury. Former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli replaced him in the bout.

Danielson returned from injury earlier this week, facing Daniel Garcia in the main event of Dynamite. The American Dragon seemed in a tough spot following a shotgun dropkick off the top rope, seemingly making him worse for wear.

However, the former WWE Champion was set to pick up a win when Jake Hager grabbed his foot, giving Garcia the needed opening. He immediately hit Danielson with a piledriver, followed by locking in a submission hold. As a result, Danielsson passed out, giving Garcia a big win.

