Bryan Danielson opens up on the possibility of following in WWE Hall of Famer's footsteps after AEW retirement

Bryan Danielson made his debut at AEW in 2021 and has become one of the biggest attractions for the promotion over the past couple of years. He recently spoke about his plans after eventually retiring from in-ring competition.

Before his high-profile match against Zack Sabre Jr. at WrestleDream 2023, The American Dragon hinted at retiring from full-time competition soon. This has sparked widespread debate about Danielson's future.

On The Nikki and Brie Show, a fan asked Danielson about potentially participating in Dancing with the Stars. The AEW star mentioned that he wanted to stay away from TV after retirement and spend some quality time with his family.

"You know, I hate to say (...) I would never say never, but it's not in my interest. I would love for us to just take dance classes, and not be on TV at all, and not do anything in the eyes of other people, to live a life that is not for other people's entertainment and is for our own enjoyment. I don't want to be on TV ever again. I want to disappear and never be seen again. I don't even want to be on your podcast once I'm done."

Expand Tweet

Going by his comments, Danielson is not looking to follow in the footsteps of Nikki Garcia. The Hall of Famer participated in the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2017.

Brie Garcia talks about Bryan Danielson's imminent retirement

Bryan Danielson's current AEW deal is seemingly set to expire in 2024. Hence, there is no confirmation if he will continue wrestling full-time after his contract's conclusion.

Expand Tweet

While discussing Danielson's retirement on The Nikki and Brie Show, Brie Garcia said she was excited about The American Dragon finally spending time with his family after retirement.

"For me, it's a little refreshing, I know it's hard for all wrestling fans, but this is your last year of wrestling full-time (...) It is crazy because I do notice the kids, they start to talk about it, like 'When's daddy coming home?' And they, especially Birdie, she's always like 'I just miss daddy. I just wish he could cuddle me and read to me.' So I feel like it's becoming hard on her."

Bryan Danielson is likely to compete inside the squared circle on a part-time basis in 2024. It will be interesting to see what's next for the veteran.