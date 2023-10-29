Latest on Bryan Danielson's injury in AEW - Report

An update has emerged on the former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson's orbital bone injury, as fans are wondering whether it is part of a storyline.

Throughout his amazing wrestling career, Bryan Danielson has dealt with several injuries but kept coming back strong. Back in 2016, he was forced to retire following a neck injury but made his in-ring return in 2018. Moreover, he was out for months due to an injury earlier this year as well.

Meanwhile, Danielson suffered another injury scare this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Bryan teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli to take on the team of Orange Cassidy and a returning Kazuchika Okada. In the midst of an exhilarating bout, Danielson held his face after a blow and was checked by the doctors.

It was later revealed that The American Dragon suffered an orbital bone injury. On the recent episode of Collision, commentators also mentioned the injury and informed that Bryan would be undergoing surgery. However, fans were wondering if this could be a part of the storyline, as Okada had warned him onscreen.

As per the latest report by PWInsider, Bryan Danielson's orbital bone being broken is not a part of any storyline, and he would indeed be undergoing surgery.

Danielson is expected to be out of action for the rest of the year, and more updates relating to the injury and recovery will be provided in the forthcoming weeks.

Bryan Danielson got injured by the same man twice

Earlier this year, The American Dragon suffered a forearm injury during his match against Kazuchika Okada at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View. Following the pay-per-view, Danielson had to be out of action for months to come.

Weeks after his return, Bryan Danielson steeped in the ring with Okada again and suffered a broken orbital bone. Hence, many fans thought that Danielson's injury at the hands of Okada was a part of the storyline, but the second injury also turned out to be legit.

The American Dragon has to undergo another surgery, as confirmed on Collision, and only time will tell when he will be ready for a return.

The American Dragon has to undergo another surgery, as confirmed on Collision, and only time will tell when he will be ready for a return.