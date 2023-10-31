Latest Update on Bryan Danielson's Injury on AEW Dynamite - Reports

On last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson teamed up with his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Claudio Castagnoli, to take on the team of Kazuchika Okada and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. The competitors produced a high-octane contest, which ended with the Swiss Superman scoring a victory for BCC by putting Cassidy down for a three count.

However, things did not go well for The American Dragon, who got injured during the match and ended the show lying at the ring apron being attended by Doctors. It was later reported that the 42-year-old had suffered a broken orbital bone and would undergo surgery to get it repaired. While the fans thought it was a storyline injury, Dave Meltzer later noted that it was legit.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Bryan Danielson. Meltzer noted that the former WWE Champion had undergone surgery to repair the orbital fracture.

While Bryan Danielson has recently produced technical masterpieces with Kazuchika Okada and Zack Sabre Jr., injuries for the AEW star have marred the year.

At Forbidden Door in June 2023, the 42-year-old suffered a broken arm during his match with Kazuchika Okada. Although Danielson defeated The Rainmaker, the injury forced him to miss AEW's biggest pay-per-view, All In, at Wembley Stadium, London.

Bryan Danielson's AEW contract is reportedly set to expire next year

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Bryan Danielson's contract with All Elite Wrestling and reported that it would expire in September 2024.

The veteran journalist also said that the Jacksonville-based company could extend the duration of the contract by adding the injury time, but Tony Khan would not do so if the AEW Star wanted to exit.

"In theory, his [Bryan Danielson] contract will be over in September. Obviously, Tony Khan could extend it [for injury time], but he's not gonna be a dirty guy in this situation if Bryan wants to be finished. If Bryan promised he's gonna be finished at the end of this contract and he wants to be finished [...] and there's nothing you can do if he wants to quit, the guy can always quit," Meltzer said.

Last month, Danielson said he wanted to wrap up his wrestling career within a year and concentrate on his family life.

