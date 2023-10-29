Unfortunate update on Bryan Danielson's immediate AEW future

Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli recently addressed his stablemate Bryan Danielson's condition following their tag team match on Dynamite against Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada.

Castagnoli revealed that The American Dragon fractured his orbital bone during their match this past Wednesday. However, it is unclear which move resulted in Danielson being hurt.

Claudio Castagnoli had some stern words for the group's rivals, saying he would make them both pay. He added that he would go after Okada, whether in the United States or Japan. As for Cassidy, he will get his retribution next week on Dynamite when they face off in one-on-one competition.

On commentary, Tony Schiavone revealed that Danielson will undergo surgery for his injury. This will, unfortunately, sideline The American Dragon from in-ring action for the foreseeable future.

Bryan Danielson previously got hurt during Forbidden Door 2023, where he locked horns with Okada. He picked up an arm injury that forced him to miss the historic All In pay-per-view.

Considering this may be his last year wrestling full-time, the injury is another significant blow for the former WWE Champion.

