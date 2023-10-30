"2025 hall of fame WWE. Calling it now!!!" - Fans are convinced 4-time champion is returning to the Promotion

Wrestling fans reacted to the recent reports regarding the AEW contract of a former multi-time WWE Champion and many believed he would return to the Stamford-based company. The Champion in question is Bryan Danielson.

After his return from an arm injury suffered at Forbidden Door, Bryan Danielson made it clear he is in the Twilight phase of his wrestling career and plans to wrap it up next year. The American Dragon attributed the decision to his wish to prioritize his family life over his in-ring career.

Recently, new details about Danielson's All Elite Wrestling contract were reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The veteran journalist claimed that the 42-year-old star's contract with the Jacksonville-based company is set to expire in September 2024. Meltzer claimed Tony Khan could extend it due to the injury time availed by the former WWE Champion but added that it was unlikely. In addition, Dave Meltzer also said that he thinks Danielson would not return to World Wrestling Entertainment upon his contract expiry.

The news about Bryan Danielson's contract expiry received interesting reactions on social media, and most were convinced that the American Dragon would eventually return to the Stamford-based promotion to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. A fan predicted that the former WWE Superstar would sign a Legend's contract with the promotion.

Here are some of the reactions:

Bryan Danielson's injury suffered on AEW Dynamite is legitimate- Reports

On the recent edition of Dynamite, Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli) faced the team of Kazuchika Okada and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. The BCC scored a victory, with Castagnoli scoring the pinfall over the International champion.

During the hard-fought battle, Bryan Danielson suffered an orbital bone injury and the show ended with doctors attending to the American Dragon. AEW broke the news and announced that Danielson would undergo surgery. However, it was believed that the injury was for the storyline's purpose and not real.

It has now been reported by PWInsider that the former WWE Superstar's orbital bone injury is legit, and not a part of any storyline. As per the report, Bryan would undergo surgery as announced earlier by the Jacksonville-based company.

Claudio Castagnoli will challenge orange Cassidy for the AEW International Title on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

What are your thoughts about Bryan Danielson's future in All Elite Wrestling? Tell us in the comments section below

