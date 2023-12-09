AEW star passes out during major match against Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson has just pushed himself to the top of the Blue League in AEW's Continental Classic Tournament following a statement win tonight. He did so by making Daniel Garcia pass out during their match on Rampage.

This was the American Dragon's second match in the tournament following a victory he had over Eddie Kingston last week on Collision. Garcia, on the other hand, was still winless following losses to Claudio Castagnoli and Andrade El Idolo.

The two have a history with one another, as the former JAS member was offered a spot in the Blackpool Combat Club until he turned it down and focused on being a "sports entertainer" with Chris Jericho. It seemed as if Bryan Danielson had not forgotten this as before the match, he had some words for Garcia.

Daniel Garcia held his own for some time against Bryan Danielson, but couldn't get the job done. He had another moment to get the win, but he did his usual dance, and this opened an opportunity for Danielson to counter. This led to a Busaiku Knee and the LeBell Lock, helping Bryan get another win.

The American Dragon will face Andrade El Idolo up tomorrow night on AEW Collision as he looks to go for the three victories in their group.

Who will come out on top? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

