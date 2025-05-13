BREAKING: AEW issues huge announcement, makes moves in CM Punk's hometown, Chicago

AEW has made Chicago one of its homes in the United States. The historic city is a hotbed for professional wrestling with legendary arenas that have hosted memorable matches, as well as legends that claim Chicago as their hometown. Tony Khan just made a huge announcement about CM Punk's hometown.

Ad

Khan has had several big happenings in Chi-Town. The Collision premiere aired from the United Center, as did the second episode of Rampage with CM Punk's big debut. The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view was also held in Chicago, in addition to other All Elite PPV events. Now the company is headed back to Chicago for a residency.

Dynamite and Collision are headed to The Windy City this summer. All Elite Wrestling and the Chicago Sun-Times have announced a residency at the 5,000-seat Aragon Ballroom. Dynamite will take place at the venue on July 16, July 23, and July 30. Collision will be taped on July 17, air live on July 26, and tape on July 31 to wrap the residency. Khan told the media outlet that this is a dream come true.

Ad

Trending

"It’s a dream come true to be able to do weeks of AEW television at the Aragon Ballroom. I’m so excited for what’s to come. We’ve got great fans, great support and this has been the best year of AEW television from the start of the year up until now. I would never try this in a city where we didn’t have the most support; that’s why Chicago is a perfect place to try this. It’ll be the first residency we’ve done in 2025, and I think it’s going to be something that we can really bring to Chicago," Tony Khan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tickets for the residency go on sale next Monday, including a limited number of six-day packages. Pre-sale access will be issued to AEW Insider members shortly.

Dynamite last ran Chicago for the Thanksgiving Eve tradition on November 27 of last year. The Beach Break tapings for Dynamite and Collision were held in Hoffman Estates, which is in the Chicago area, earlier this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More