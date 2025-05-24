Is Will Ospreay the right person to captain the AEW ship? Hear his thoughts

Will Ospreay is one of the biggest stars on the AEW roster today. He is a two-time AEW International Champion and is currently in pursuit of Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship. Many fans and veterans believe that The Aerial Assassin is the future face of AEW, the ship's captain. The English pro wrestler shared his thoughts on this during a recent interview.
Ospreay is set to headline Double or Nothing alongside "Hangman" Adam Page. They will battle in the finals of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The winner will have the opportunity to face Jon Moxley for his AEW World Championship at All In: Texas.
The British star expressed interest in being AEW's top star during an appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast.
"And that way, I think that’s the reason why a lot of people have gravitated more toward me in that sense. But I have always longed for and wanted the responsibility of being the captain," Will Ospreay said. [H/T: Ringside News]
Will Ospreay claims WWE is a machine
The Commonwealth Kingpin is widely considered one of the best in-ring performers of this generation. He also speaks his mind and is not afraid to share his views on AEW's rival promotion, WWE.
During a recent interaction with The Daily Star, the former AEW International Champion praised WWE's recent performance, admitting that the company had been doing very well. He also claimed that the global juggernaut operated like a "machine."
"I think deep down we know WWE is, like, it's a machine; it's an animal. They're in, like, giant stadiums, and they're doing so good, but a lot of people look at us and just go, like, 'What we're doing is wrong because WWE are [sic] doing this,' and it's, like, 'No, there are just different ways of doing it. And I happily say, 'Yeah.' I got into WWE when I was a kid, but when I became a teenager, I just thought it was lame," Will Ospreay said. [22:09-22:41]
While many fans agreed with this take from Ospreay, many disagreed and called him out.