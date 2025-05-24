Former Intercontinental Champion says retirement is close; wants to go out like Sting: "That is the most respect that I could ever feel"

In March 2024, the legendary Sting received a grand sendoff with an entire pay-per-view event built around him. Now, AEW's Dustin Rhodes has opened up on his upcoming retirement and the possibility of a similar exit.

Dustin Rhodes has been with Tony Khan's promotion since 2019. He's an integral figure behind the scenes, and he's still mixing it up in the ring, too. But at 56 years old, the former three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion knows his retirement is coming soon.

In a recent appearance on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Rhodes revealed that he has a plan for his final angle and a list of three men who could potentially be involved:

"I've thought in depth, and there's a list of three guys. I'd rather not say them right now. I want to keep that close to my chest, but I do have a plan. It's not soon, guys. I know I've said I have one more year sometimes in the past, and it always changes. Then the next year I'll say, 'Oh, I got a couple more years,' and the next two years come, and, 'Oh, maybe next year.' Seriously, it's not very close, but it is," he said. "I would say a couple of years, two and a half, maybe. I do have a plan of who I want to work, who I want to face, and I think Tony's going to be okay with that."

The Natural then revealed that Tony Khan may give him a send-off like the one he gave Sting:

"I think he's going to give me the opportunity to go out like Sting did," he continued, "and that is the most respect that I could ever feel. Feel the most love, the most passion from this company, and I feel it every single day. With all the tribalism out there about the other place and us and what's good, what's bad, whatever, they have no idea how hard we work and what goes on. I mean, we're our startup company. This is our sixth year. We are growing every single year, doing amazing, making huge amounts of money, and working all over the world. It is a place I want to be and finish my career." [H/T Fightful]

Tony Khan wouldn't let Sting lose his final match

Traditionally, when a professional wrestler retires, he goes out on his back. The idea is to end a legend's career by putting over a younger talent. However, Sting and Darby Allin retained their AEW World Tag Team Titles in The Icon's final match.

In an interview on Way of the Blade, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that the legend wanted to lose his last match, but Khan wouldn't let him:

"Sting did not feel that he should win his last match. In fact, Sting strongly wanted to lose his last match. I wouldn't have it. I felt strongly Sting should go out on top," said Khan.

It was the right decision in the eyes of many fans, as his retirement match—and Revolution 2024 as a whole—have received almost universal acclaim. Whether Dustin Rhodes can repeat the feat with his own retirement remains to be seen.

