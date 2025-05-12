  • home icon
  WWE Hall of Famer reveals the real reason why he took so many risks in AEW: "It was an amazing run"

WWE Hall of Famer reveals the real reason why he took so many risks in AEW: "It was an amazing run"

By N.S Walia
Modified May 12, 2025 15:26 GMT
WWE &amp; AEW have been direct rivals since 2019 (Image via WWE &amp; AEW
WWE and AEW are rivals (Image via WWE & AEW's X handles)

A renowned WWE Hall of Famer became part of the AEW roster in 2020. A year after his in-ring retirement, he revealed the motivation behind taking multiple risks during his memorable tenure.

The name in question is Sting. He mainly worked with Darby Allin during his time in the Tony Khan-led company and competed in multiple bouts. The 66-year-old veteran executed several death-defying moves in bouts, leaving the audience stunned.

From jumping off balconies to going through tables, Sting did it all in All Elite Wrestling. He and Darby Allin were victorious in their final match as a duo at Revolution 2024, defeating The Young Bucks to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

In a recent conversation with Adam Bernard of ScreenRant, Sting revealed that he wanted to be viewed as a serious competitor by fans and not just an old-timer who could deliver a great match. Moreover, he was thankful for all the opportunities he received, including working with young and up-and-coming talents in AEW.

“I didn’t want fans thinking I was just phoning it in. I wanted them to say, ‘Wow, he’s going full throttle all the way to the end.’ And that’s exactly what I did. Diving off balconies, going through tables—it was fun! Being surrounded by all that young talent made it even more special. It was an amazing run, and I’m incredibly thankful for it.”
Tony Khan made an interesting revelation about Sting's final match in AEW

Sting and Darby Allin were the AEW World Tag Team Champions walking into the legend's retirement match at Revolution 2024. President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that The Vigilante wanted to lose the bout, but Khan rejected the idea and was adamant about having him reign supreme.

"Sting did not feel that he should win his last match. In fact, Sting strongly wanted to lose his last match. I wouldn't have it. I felt strongly Sting should go out on top," Khan said on Way of the Blade.

With Sting still signed with All Elite Wrestling to a non-wrestling contract, it will be interesting to see whether he makes more appearances on TV in the future.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by Pratik Singh
