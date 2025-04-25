Tony Khan REFUSED AEW star's pitch to LOSE title match: "I wouldn't have it"

Throughout the history of AEW, Tony Khan has signed several prominent names such as Jon Moxley, Bobby Lashley, Ric Flair, Bryan Danielson, Mercedes Mone, and more. However, when the legendary Sting made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2020, the world stood still.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Sting retired from professional wrestling last year. The Icon's final match took place at Revolution 2024, where he and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks. This match matched its hype and fans, and veterans praise it to this day. Interestingly, in a recent interview with Way of the Blade, All Elite Wrestling co-owner/president confirmed that the legend wanted to lose his last bout. However, Khan had different plans.

Ad

Trending

"Sting did not feel that he should win his last match. In fact, Sting strongly wanted to lose his last match. I wouldn't have it. I felt strongly Sting should go out on top," said Khan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Bryan Danielson still works with him

Bryan Danielson is a professional wrestling GOAT. At All In 2024, he became the All Elite Wrestling World Champion. However, he lost this title in humiliating fashion to the Death Riders' leader Jon Moxley at WrestleDream. The American Dragon has not wrestled since then, and his future in the industry is uncertain.

Ad

Nevertheless, in the above interview, Tony Khan revealed that the former WWE star still works with him. Additionally, he said that he was unsure if Danielson is retired or not. However, he felt fortunate that the leader of the Yes! Movement is still a part of the Jacksonville-based company.

"I still work with Bryan Danielson. He’s still a big part of my office. He’s not on the show, and he’s been injured and maybe retired for good, but he’s never said he’s done for good, and I hope that there’s some possibility he will be able to return to wrestling from the injuries and the way he left, but he’s still a part of AEW, so I’m still very fortunate to work with Bryan," said Khan. [H/T The Takedown on SI]

Ad

Under WWE's banner, Bryan Danielson was known as Daniel Bryan. There, he held the WWE Championship four times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More