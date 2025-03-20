Bryan Danielson gives disappointing update on his AEW future

Bryan Danielson hasn't wrestled since he lost the AEW World Championship. He has now provided an update on his future.

At the start of 2024, everyone knew that it was possibly Bryan Danielson's last year in the business, as he had previously announced. With his contract rumored to be expiring around All In: London 2024, many fans speculated that his final match would be against Swerve Strickland at the pay-per-view. However, Danielson ended up winning the World Championship, thereby extending his run a bit longer.

When he won the World Title, The American Dragon made it clear that he would step away from the ring after losing the championship. Danielson finally lost the title to his former stablemate Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. Since then, he has not been seen on AEW TV. However, since it's the wrestling business, fans have been speculating that Bryan Danielson could return to the ring at some point in the future and he has finally provided a disappointing update on his situation.

During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Danielson made it clear that he did not want another neck surgery, clarifying that the chances of him wrestling again are 50:50. However, he noted that if a return to the ring comes at the cost of having another surgery, then he would rather not wrestle again.

"I mean my priority is my health. I think of the odds of me wrestling again ever are probably 50:50 at this point. Because, you know, my desire is to not get neck surgery. If I can live comfortably without neck surgery, but it means that I wouldn't get to wrestle again, I think I'd be okay with that trade off," he said.

He further noted how his previous neck surgery had already affected his spine and his upper body, for the rest of his life, and he did not want to go through that experience again.

"I had neck surgery before and it wasn't a good experience. And it kinda messed up my spine and the upper area for the rest of my life. Like, now my spine is altered. If we can get to a point where I'm a little bit more comfortable and without needing neck surgery, but they say, 'You can't wrestle anymore', I think that's a fair trade off. I had a good run, kid," he added.

Adam Cole recently praised Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson has captivated fans for several years due to his in-ring prowess. He is arguably one of the most technically gifted wrestlers of his generation and has delivered several stellar matches for every promotion he has competed for. Even his peers cannot help but praise The American Dragon.

During a recent interview on In The Kliq podcast, Adam Cole expressed his happiness for Danielson, stating that he was glad The American Dragon was doing what was best for him at present, and he'd earned it. Cole also referred to the legend as one of the most unselfish wrestlers he had ever met.

"Yeah, you know I, in every sense of the word, want Bryan to do what’s best for Bryan because Bryan has always done what’s best for the company and what’s best for everybody else. Bryan is one of the most unselfish just wonderful and talented wrestlers I have ever met. He’s an amazing amazing human being,'' he said. [H/T: SEScoops]

You can check out his interview in the video below:

It will be interesting to see whether Bryan Danielson will ever make his return to the ring again.

