Adam Cole calls 5-time WWE World Champion one of the "most unselfish" wrestlers

Adam Cole is one of the top stars in AEW. He was a part of WWE from 2017 to 2021. The Panama City Playboy recently acknowledged a five-time WWE World Champion as one of the most remarkable and giving in-ring competitors.

Bryan Danielson wrestled his last match as a full-time performer at WrestleDream 2024. He dropped the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley and has not wrestled since.

In a recent interview on The Kliq podcast, the former NXT Champion discussed his friendship with Bryan Danielson. Adam Cole stated that he is happy that Bryan has retired from full-time competition, citing it to be the best decision for The American Dragon at this point in his life. Moreover, he called Bryan one of the ''most unselfish'' and ''talented'' wrestlers he has ever met.

"Yeah, you know I, in every sense of the word, want Bryan to do what’s best for Bryan because Bryan has always done what’s best for the company and what’s best for everybody else. Bryan is one of the most unselfish just wonderful and talented wrestlers I have ever met. He’s an amazing amazing human being,'' he said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson made their debut in AEW on the same night

Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson became top attractions during their respective stints in WWE. They had different paths, but both claimed huge success. Interestingly, Cole and Danielson left the company around the same time and debuted in AEW on the same night.

They debuted at the 2021 AEW All Out PPV. Their appearances came after the main event showdown for the world championship between then-reigning champion Kenny Omega and Christian Cage. The Cleaner emerged victorious and was joined by The Elite, followed by the surprise debut of Cole.

Moments later, Bryan Danielson followed suit, aligning with Christian and Jurassic Express.

Danielson is currently enjoying his retirement from full-time wrestling. Meanwhile, Cole recently battled Daniel Garcia for the TNT Title. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Panama City Playboy in AEW.

