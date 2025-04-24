Sting emotionally breaks silence after longtime friend and WCW legend Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael passes away

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW legend Sting opened up on the sad passing of his longtime friend, Steve 'Mongo' McMichael. The Icon disclosed his last conversations with the late WCW legend.

Steve 'Mongo' McMichael sadly passed away at the age of 67 this past Wednesday. The late legend was known to the pro wrestling fans for his time in WCW in the late 1990s. McMichael was also known to be Sting's longtime close friend since their time together in the World Championship Wrestling promotion.

Meanwhile, The Icon seemed shattered with the sad passing of his longtime friend. The AEW legend took to X (fka Twitter) recently to share a picture of Steve 'Mongo' McMichael and revealed his last few conversations with the late WCW legend.

"Grateful for my last few conversations with Mongo about this life… and the life to come."

Former WWE star vowed to punch Sting in the face

Former WWE star Anthony Greene recently wanted to punch Sting in the face. Greene is known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion in 2020-21, where he wrestled under the name 'August Grey.' The 31-year-old star also had a few matches in AEW in 2021 and 2022.

Anthony Greene was in a trios match against the trio of Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, and Eddie Kingston a few years back on AEW Dynamite. After the match, Greene received a scorpion deathdrop from The Icon. Speaking on Fightful Overbooked, Anthony Greene said he would punch The Icon in the face for what he did to him.

"I'm going to punch Sting in the face because he, for no reason, scorpion deathdropped me in Rochester, New York, in 2021, and this will be my payback. All I'm saying is Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston beat me clean in the middle of the ring and as I tried to roll out in defeat, I got picked back into the ring, picked up by him and then scorpion deathdropped!" Greene said.

Moreover, The Vigilante retired from in-ring action at AEW Revolution 2024 and has made only one appearance at All In 2024 since then. Fans will have to wait and see when he will be back on TV.

