"I'm going to punch Sting in the face," says former WWE star

A former WWE star has said that he wants to punch Sting in the face due to what happened a few years back. The star recalled his time in AEW and being in the ring with The Vigilante.

Anthony Greene had a brief run in the Stamford-based promotion back in 2020-21 when he wrestled in NXT and 205 Live under the name August Grey. After his release from WWE in June 2021, the 31-year-old worked several matches on AEW Dark and also appeared on the September 29, 2021, edition of Dynamite.

Greene recently recalled his moment from AEW Dynamite, where he was at the receiving end of a Scorpion Death Drop from Sting after his trios match against the team of Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin.

Speaking on Fighful Overbooked, The Alternative jokingly said that he wants to punch Sting in the face for slamming him back in 2021.

"I'm going to punch Sting in the face because he, for no reason, scorpion deathdropped me in Rochester, New York, in 2021, and this will be my payback. All I'm saying is Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston beat me clean in the middle of the ring and as I tried to roll out in defeat, I got picked back into the ring, picked up by Sting and then scorpion deathdropped!" he said. [24:35-25:10]

Anthony Greene also revealed that he got hit hard on the mat with the Scorpion Death Drop because he was looking at the screen during the move and described it as a cool moment.

WWE is reportedly open to Sting appearing at a major event

After it was announced that Lex Luger would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, speculations about Sting being the one to induct him began, as The Icon has had a long history with Luger. However, The Vigilante is currently contracted with AEW.

Nevertheless, according to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Luger allegedly asked for Sting to induct him into the Hall of Fame, and the Stamford-based promotion was "fine" with it.

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will allow The Icon to induct The Total Package into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame.

