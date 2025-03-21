WWE willing to bring back AEW star for WrestleMania 41 season - Reports

AEW and WWE are constantly at war, according to a portion of the pro wrestling world. Many would deny any conflicts between the companies led by Tony Khan and Triple H, pointing to how they have worked together at times. Now there's a major update on WWE X AEW possibly happening during WrestleMania 41 Weekend.

Khan negotiated with WWE in 2019 for Billy Gunn to appear at the controversial DX Hall of Fame induction, just a few years before the New Age Outlaws member was not allowed to appear on the DX 25th Anniversary RAW.

Chris Jericho was permitted to appear on Steve Austin's WWE podcast in 2021. A year later, Khan allowed Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight, and Mark Henry to film messages for John Cena's 20th-anniversary celebration on RAW after Bruce Prichard asked the AEW head honcho.

Khan must now decide if Sting will induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an update on recent reports that fueled rumors on The Icon potentially inducting his longtime friend and tag team partner during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Luger reportedly asked for Sting to induct him, and WWE officials were "fine" with this.

WWE may be open to the idea, but the ball is in Khan's court. It was noted that Sting's potential appearance for Luger's induction is the biggest topic of discussion surrounding the Stamford-based company's 26th Hall of Fame Class.

It's believed the AEW President would not deny something Sting wanted to do. The two are on good terms and have maintained a working relationship following Stinger's retirement, with the wrestling legend signing a contract similar to the WWE Legends deals, taking the title of AEW Ambassador.

The All Elite Wrestling President is faced with a situation where he could try to negotiate with WWE again. A similar situation took place in 2012 when WWE negotiated with TNA Wrestling for Ric Flair to appear as part of The Four Horsemen's induction, which led to Christian Cage returning to TNA for a match.

WWE allowed Luger and others signed to Legends deals to appear at AEW Revolution 2024 for Sting's retirement. However, the contracted talents were not allowed to appear on camera, and that included interviews and match participation.

AEW Dynasty updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling will hold its second annual Dynasty pay-per-view on April 6 from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated lineup.

Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne International Championship Triple Threat: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Kenny Omega will be on next Wednesday's Dynamite to address Ricochet and Mike Bailey ahead of Dynasty. This week's four-way bout with Ricochet, Bailey, Mark Davis, and Orange Cassidy ended with The One and Only pinning Bailey while the latter was pinning Davis. The referee ruled both Ricochet and Speedball would advance to Dynasty.

