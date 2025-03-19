Backstage update on Sting’s potential WWE return - Reports

Sting and WWE shocked the wrestling world in 2014 when the two sides finally began working together. The partnership wrapped up in 2020, and that same year The Stinger debuted for AEW. Tony Khan hosted the wrestling legend's retirement at Revolution just over one year ago. Now there's talk of Sting potentially working with Triple H and his team once again.

The Icon finally made his in-ring debut in the ring for World Wrestling Entertainment at WrestleMania 31, losing a No DQ match to Triple H. He worked three more matches that year, then retired in 2016 while being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Sources revealed in May 2020 that Sting was no longer under WWE contract, and his merchandise was pulled months later. The highly-regarded wrestling legend debuted for Tony Khan on December 2, 2020, and retired at Revolution 2024 after a 28-match undefeated streak. Khan later made shocking claims about Sting's run there.

Lex Luger is one of Sting's closest friends, and The Total Package is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend next month. The leading candidate to induct Luger has been Sting, but Fightful Select adds that his status with AEW may complicate things.

Backstage sources report that WWE officials have been planning to make overtures to The Vigilante, if they haven't already. Luger and those close to him have told Stamford executives that his longtime friend and tag team partner is the preferred choice for his induction.

Sting stayed on with AEW after retiring, and the All Elite Ambassador is signed to a deal similar to a WWE Legends contract. It remains to be seen if Khan would sign-off on a return for Luger's induction.

Sting is currently on his 2025 Or Never Farewell Tour, and a date for Sunday, April 20 at WrestleCon in Las Vegas has been booked for some time. The latest report notes that word making the rounds indicates Sting's original plans for WrestleMania Week had him in town for just a limited schedule, which has now expanded.

Sting reunites with WWE Legends

Sting is moving forward with his 2025 or Never farewell tour with frequent signing and convention appearances. The Icon recently appeared at the Lexington Comic & Toy Con in Kentucky, and posed for a photo with Lex Luger and The Hardyz.

"Always good to see old friends [fist emoji] [scorpion emoji]," Sting wrote with the photo below.

Sting has added dates to his tour, which kicked off on January 31 at WrestleCon. As of now, the last date on the schedule is November 9 at the Rhode Island Comic Con in Providence, RI.

