Triple H issues emotional statement on Lex Luger's WWE Hall of Fame induction

WWE is 43 days away from honoring its 26th Hall of Fame Class. The lineup of names set to be inducted during WrestleMania 41 Weekend is shaping up to be one of the company's biggest yet, and now headliner Triple H has issued a statement on Lex Luger's induction after today's surprise reveal.

The Total Package has been a constant request over the years when fans and insiders have debated stars that deserve a WWE Hall of Fame induction. Luger began his career almost 38 years ago, but has been retired from in-ring action since August 2006. The two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion never held WWE gold, but did win the 1994 Royal Rumble with Bret Hart in controversial fashion. Cody Rhodes surprised the 66-year-old earlier today with news of his induction taking place during WrestleMania 41 Weekend.

Triple H was previously announced as World Wrestling Entertainment's headliner for the 2025 Class. The Chief Content Officer took to X today to praise Luger as truly inspirational, and deserving of a Hall of Fame induction.

Luger's last match for the company came on September 3, 1995 at a non-televised live event in Canada. The All-American, also known as The Narcissist, teamed with Shawn Michaels to defeat then-Tag Team Champions Yokozuna and Owen Hart by DQ.

Updated WWE Hall of Fame 2025 lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment will present the 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, April 18 from the T-Mobile Arena near Las Vegas. Below is the updated lineup for this year:

Triple H as the headliner inductee; inductor TBA

Michelle McCool as the women's inductee; inductor TBA

Lex Luger as an individual inductee; inductor TBA

The ceremony will begin at 10pm ET, right after the WrestleMania go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air from the same venue. Netflix will stream the show internationally, while Peacock will carry it in the United States.

