Major WWE star surprises Lex Luger with long-overdue Hall of Fame induction

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes surprised wrestling legend Lex Luger with the news that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend.

The promotion posted a video of Lex Luger working out with Diamond Dallas Page today on social media. In the video, Rhodes surprised Luger and announced that he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

"On behalf of WWE, we would like you to be part of the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame," said Rhodes. [From 0:19 - 0:28]

DDP then told Luger that he had to stand up after hearing the news, and the legend did just that in order to hug Rhodes. You can check out the heartwarming video in the post below.

Luger had a remarkable career in professional wrestling but never won a title during his time in the promotion. However, he was a fan-favorite and had success in WCW as well, capturing the World Heavyweight Championship twice. The 66-year-old will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year alongside Triple H and Michelle McCool. The Natural Disasters are also rumored to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Lex Luger comments on possible WWE Hall of Fame induction

Lex Luger was content with not being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of today's news.

The veteran recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, and Luger noted that good things happen to those who wait. He also shared that if he were never to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, he would still be proud of his career.

"Well, people say that good things come to those who wait, always hopeful. If not, I still feel I had a great career. There’s a lot of deserving guys other than me who still aren’t in as well. So yeah, it would be a huge honor though, if and when it happens.”

You can check out the video below:

Lex Luger provided wrestling fans with countless memories during his time in the ring. It will be interesting to see if the company announces any more stars for the 2025 Hall of Fame Class in the weeks ahead.

