WWE legend uncertain why he has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame

A WWE legend has confessed that he was uncertain as to why he has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame. The star retired a long time ago.

Lex Luger was forced into retirement after health issues saw him paralyzed for a time and later forced into a wheelchair. Now, working with DDP, he is slowly getting back on his feet and making progress towards being able to walk independently again. The star has turned his life around through sheer effort and the help of DDP and his yoga program.

Now, in an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, he talked about several aspects of his career. One thing he commented on was that he had not been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and confessed that he was uncertain as to why that could be. He said that it could be something personal with Vince McMahon but he was not sure.

“I don’t know what criteria they do, because there’s a lot of other guys too that should have been in. I don’t know if it was me personally or anything with Vince at all. I’m not sure about that. Only they can answer that.”

Whatever be the issue, Triple H could decide to induct the legend based on his immense career.

He went on to say that he was hopeful that he would get inducted in the future. The star is a former WCW Champion and was immensely popular during his WWE run as well. However, even if he is not inducted, he said that he would still be happy with the career that he had.

“Well, people say that good things come to those who wait, always hopeful. If not, I still feel I had a great career. There’s a lot of deserving guys other than me who still aren’t in as well. So yeah, it would be a huge honor though, if and when it happens.”

For the moment, fans will have to wait and see if he's inducted. But meanwhile, the former WWE star is on a very important journey, where he is working to walk again.

